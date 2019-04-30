"True Grit" in theaters for 50th anniversary

"The Duke" rides again!

John Wayne is making a return to theatres in May. Fathom Events is teaming up with Turner Classic Movies to show "True Grit."

It's coming to theatres May 5 and May 8 in honor of its 50th anniversary.

"The Duke" won an Oscar for this role.

More than 600 theatres in the U.S. are showing it, including theatres in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Cedar Falls.

Wayne was born May 26, 1907, in Winterset, Iowa. He died in June 1979.

