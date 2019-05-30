Biden to visit Iowa in June

KCRG-TV9's sister station KCCI has confirmed 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will be making stops in Iowa during the month of June.

KCCI reports he'll be in Ottumwa, Burlington and Davenport on June 11, as part of his campaign. The next day, he'll make a stop in Clinton.

Biden visited Cedar Rapids in April and spoke at the Veterans Memorial Building, pledging his support for the middle class. A promise to return to Iowa often does not surprise party leaders in Linn County.

Biden led a few nationwide polls even before launching his official campaign. In late April, a CNN found Biden jumping 11 points to 39 percent. That puts him 24 points ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders who was at 15 percent.