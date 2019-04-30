Joe Biden to speak at noon Tuesday in Cedar Rapids

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is due to speak at noon Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May's Island in Cedar Rapids.

Biden announced his candidacy last Thursday through a campaign video.

This is the start of Biden's third run for president. His 1988 campaign ended even before 1988 after he plagiarized a speech from a British politician.

In 2008, Biden got 0.9% in the Iowa caucuses and dropped out days later.

This opens up his first stretch of stops in Iowa. He'll also visit Dubuque on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at the Grand River Center. The doors open 30 minutes beforehand.

On Wednesday, Biden will be at the Big Grove Brewery and Tap Room on South Gilbert Street in Iowa City at 12:15 p.m.