Joe Biden comes to eastern Iowa this week

Former Vice President Joe Biden will come to Iowa this week. Biden officially announced his campaign for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president on Thursday.

Before Iowa, he will hold a campaign event in Pittsburgh Monday.

On Tuesday, Biden will be at the Cedar Rapids Veterans Memorial Building at 10:30 a.m. In the evening, he'll head to Dubuque for a 5:45 p.m. event at the Grand River Center.

He'll go to Iowa City Wednesday for a 12:15 p.m. event at Big Grove Brewery and Tap Room.