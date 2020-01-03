Joe Biden responds to Iran military leader's killing during Cedar Rapids campaign stop

Joe Biden in Cedar Rapids Friday, one month before the Iowa caucuses.

Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer recently announced her endorsement for Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

A New York Times and Siena College poll from November indicates that 95 percent of Biden's supporters then came from people over age 45. Biden told TV9 he is supported by a wide variety of people.

“We've been lucky enough to be able to get support from minority communities, the black and brown communities, women, people older people, so I think we're the only ones that have a significant section of support from each of the constituents in the democratic party."

Biden also addressed the aftermath of the killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

“We know there's going to be retaliation, that's certain, I promise you,” Biden said. “And the question is, ‘Have we prepared for it? What are we doing?’ It left was an awful lot of people exposed, and I worry this president does not have a plan. I hope I'm wrong.”

Biden also said that being among the democratic front runners puts a target on his back to stay in the lead. He says it is Iowan's critical responsibility to choose the next democratic nominee.

