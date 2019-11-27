Jimmy Carter released from hospital following surgery

The Carter Center said former President Jimmy Carter, 95, is out of the hospital after a surgery and recovery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma.

FILE-In this Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 file photo, Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter has been hospitalized after an another fall at his home in Plains, Ga. A statement from The Carter Center says Carter suffered "a minor pelvic fracture" on Monday, Oct. 21 but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

"He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover," the Carter Center said in a statement. "The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving."

He went into surgery on Nov. 13 and was walking around the day after.

The center said the bleeding was connected to Carter’s recent falls. A Spring fall required Carter to get hip replacement surgery. He fell twice in October, hitting his head at least once.