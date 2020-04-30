Jesup officials concerned about state re-opening

The first steps to re-open the state of Iowa are set to happen on Friday, May 1. On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that 77 counties could re-open certain businesses with some restrictions. Then on Wednesday, she defended that decision.

"It's not sustainable for us to lock the state down," Reynolds said. "We need to start to open it up in a responsible matter in areas we feel we've seen a stabilization and a downward turn and some of the other things we're looking at to start to open them up."

In Jesup, city officials are concerned about the state re-opening too soon.

Jesup is in Buchanan County, which is one of the counties that can re-open on Friday, but it's also just a few hundred feet away from the county line with Black Hawk County -- which has the most COVID-19 cases in the state of Iowa.

"A lot of people leave Jesup to go to work the Waterloo - Cedar Falls area.," said Jesup mayor Chris Even. "Some go to Cedar Rapids, which is also another one of the hot areas."

Even said some public buildings won't re-open on the Friday deadline. City Hall will remain closed for another two weeks and the library will stay closed until Black Hawk County re-opens its libraries.

"The council's been supportive of the actions we've taken so far," Even said. "I think we've found through online, mail or telephone, we've been able to provide most of the services to the citizens that we were before."

Buchanan County has 16 confirmed cases for COVID-19.