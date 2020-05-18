Jerry Seinfeld's Paramount Theatre performance has been postponed

Paramount Theatre has announced the postponement of the show by comedian Jerry Seinfeld, that was originally scheduled for June 24.

A new date, along with further information regarding the show, have not been announced yet. The venue and tour management are working together on setting a new date.

Paramount is in the process of notifying ticket holders, but says the tickets for the June 24 date will be valid for the future date as well.

For more information contact the Paramount Theatre ticket office.

