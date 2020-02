The Paramount says comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform his stand-up routine on June 24, 2020.

Seinfeld made his Netflix debut with “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” His latest project is the web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," which has gained millions of viewers.

Tickets for his performance in Cedar Rapids will go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. Click or tap here for ticket information.

The show begins at 7 p.m. on June 24.