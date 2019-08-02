Jerry Seinfeld to perform in Quad Cities

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform in the Quad Cities this fall as part of a nationwide tour.

Seinfeld is scheduled to perform October 22 at the Adler Theater in Davenport. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday but prices were not listed.



Seinfeld performed in Des Moines last week.

The Comedian is best known for the 1990s sitcom with his name and based on his comedy. He currently produces the hit Netflix series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee", in which Seinfeld talks with comedians and actors while he picks them up in exotic cars to get coffee.