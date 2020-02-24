Jerry Burns murder trial now in hands of jury

The trial of a man accused of killing a Cedar Rapids teenager more than 40 years ago is now in the hands of a jury.

On Monday, jurors in the murder trial of Jerry Burns heard closing arguments from both sides. Jurors started deliberating around 1 p.m.

Burns is accused of killing Cedar Rapids 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in Dec. 1979. Prosecutors say he stabbed Martinko several times inside her family's car outside Westdale Mall. Investigators used DNA to connect Burns to the crime.

Burns was arrested in Dec. 2018.

The court was moved to Davenport from Cedar Rapids due to pretrial publicity.