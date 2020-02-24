Jerry Burns found guilty of first-degree murder after closing arguments, only three hours of deliberation

After just over 40 years of waiting and a guilty verdict, a cold case murder in Cedar Rapids has finally come to a close.

Jerry Burns appears in court at the Scott County Courthouse on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Burns was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko outside the Westdale Mall in December 1979 after investigators matched his DNA to the crime scene. (Marlon Hall/KCRG, Pool)

66-year-old Jerry Burns was found guilty just after 4:00 p.m. at the Scott County Courthouse on Friday, February 24, 2020. This came after the jury finished deliberations and came to a unanimous decision in less than three hours.

And after those three hours, it brought the result and closure the prosecutors and Martinko's family was looking for.

Prosecutors proved to a jury that Burns stabbed Martinko several times ins her family's car on December 19, 1979, outside Westdale Mall. Investigators used DNA gathered at the crime scene, and then decades later from a straw that Burns had discarded at a restaurant, to connect Burns to the crime. He was arrested in December 2018 on the anniversary of the Martinko's death.

Leading into closing arguments, Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks, who was representing the State of Iowa in this case, held nothing back.

"The actions of repeatedly stabbing and attacking Michelle in this way, it can be construed in no other reasonable way than being done with malice, the specific intent to kill, deliberation, premeditation, over and over and over again," Maybanks said, as he pounded on the podium.

The defense for 66-year-old Jerry Burns had used an argument of mishandled evidence and possible contamination of that evidence, questioning how reliable decades-old clothing could prove Burns to be a killer.

"The handling of the evidence, the integrity of the evidence, is critically important," Leon Spies, Burns' attorney, said. "Because, remember, we're dealing with a situation involving cells, involving genetic material, involving minute pieces of evidence."

But that view of a possible secondary DNA transfer was not an argument Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks entertained.

"That's nonsense," Maybanks said. "Nonsense. People were going in and out of that mall every day. It was Christmas. And the only DNA found on her dress and in that vehicle and in that location was the DNA of Jerry Burns. Are you kidding me?"

As it turned out the jurors did not believe it either, handing down a guilty verdict as all twelve jurors said they agreed with the decision.

Nearly half of the courtroom was filled with Burns' family, as they sat on the right side of the room. As Burns' was walked out by multiple sheriff's deputies, silence took over. The Burns' family stayed in the courtroom as members of the media packed up and left.

While it brought a sense of sadness to the Burns family, it also brought sense of relief to Martinko's sister and the rest of the family.

"We don't know exactly the why's and some of the details, but we definitely know who did it," Janelle Stonebraker, Martinko's sister, said. "And that was terribly important to us. I wish my parents could be here to see this."

"It was a very strong verdict, both in terms of the time it took to reach it and the lack of complications that you might otherwise expect," John Stonebraker said. "So I was very pleased."

And with it, bringing a cold case of finally to a close.

Burns faces a mandatory life sentence. He has 45 days to appeal the verdict.