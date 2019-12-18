Jefferson High School students serve eighth annual holiday dinner

Students at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids served a free holiday dinner to more than a thousand people Wednesday night.

Jefferson High School students said they were expecting more than 1,300 people to attend the holiday dinner in the school's cafeteria on Dec. 18, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

The school hosted its eighth annual holiday dinner in its cafeteria, which was put on by student council and student and staff volunteers. They gathered donations from more than 20 local businesses to support the dinner.

The cafeteria was open to anyone from the public who wanted to stop by for a meal and even talk with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"I love just being able to say I can bring the whole community together in one night with just this one event, and it's just really fun seeing the whole school be able to come in and enjoy a meal together," Jefferson senior Skyler Lynas said.

Students said they were expecting more than 1,300 people to attend Wednesday's dinner.