Jefferson High School Trap Shooting Club honor seniors

The Jefferson High School Trap Shooting Club honored its senior athletes Saturday while also taking the time to social distance.

The team didn’t get to compete in any competitions this year. Seven seniors picked up their trophies and their shotgun to be honored. Family and friends watched on and congratulated the team while social distancing from others.

“We’re here to celebrate all of our athletes,” said Head Coach Vincent Roth. “These are unprecedented times. Hopefully, they can look back on this and maybe have a positive memory.”

Roth hopes the students might be able to get some shots this summer.