Jefferson High School Academic Decathlon team wins 20th straight state title

It's 20 straight state titles and counting for the dynasty that is Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School Academic Decathlon team.

Members of the Jefferson High School Academic Decathlon team huddle on Monday, March 9, 2020 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

The team won the state championship for the 20th year in a row last weekend. Students also set a school record by winning 65 of the 90 individual awards.

The teens practiced three times a week, since last June, for the competition. That made it much more satisfying to see that pay off.

"Getting my speech done, not just because it was over. But because it was probably the best delivery I ever had of it," Daniel Daugherty, a member of the team, said.

The team is still studying away. They'll compete in Anchorage, Alaska, next month for the national competition.