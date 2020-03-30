Jean Oxley, first woman elected to serve on Linn County Board of Supervisors, dies at age 94

Jean Oxley, the first woman elected to serve on the Linn County Board of Supervisors, died Sunday.

She was 94 years old.

She served Linn County from 1972 to 1996. She was also the first woman to be President of the 400-member State Supervisors Association.

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of Jean Oxley. We extend our deepest condolences to Jean’s family and friends," the Linn County Board of Supervisors said in a statement. "Jean’s strong leadership, conviction, and tireless advocacy for people in need made an enormous impact on the people and families in Linn County, and those impacts are still being felt today. Linn County has lost an icon.”

In 2010, the Linn County Board of Supervisors named the Linn County Public Service Center after Oxley.

The board said a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

