Jay Greene names co-anchor for KCRG-TV9 morning newscasts

The KCRG-TV9 morning team welcomes Jay Greene to the co-anchor chair.

Greene began his role Monday morning, joining Jackie Kennon and meteorologist Kaj O’Mara as part of the weekday morning team for the First News, Early Morning News and Morning News. He takes the spot of Nicole Agee, who is launching TV's new newscast First News at 4 starting at 4 p.m. Monday.

Greene joined the KCRG-TV9 newsroom in November 2018 as a reporter and digital editor. He moved to the morning shift in January 2019 where he continued his duties on the web as well as fill-in anchoring and reporting.

Greene, a native of Maryland, began his broadcasting career in 2015 at KKCO-KJCT, TV9's sister station in Grand Junction, Colorado, where he reported and anchored. He graduated from Towson University in Maryland in 2011 with a degree in Mass Communications.

"In my short time at KCRG, I’ve seen just how much Iowans value our station, and it’s an absolute honor and privilege to continue serving them," Greene said.