Japanese Beetles invade Eastern Iowa

Japanese Beetles are moving into Eastern Iowa. Those little insects can do a lot of damage to plants and crops.

An entomologist with Iowa State University said the beetles are arriving a little late this year because of the wet spring, and the cooler start to summer.

They come in large quantities, and this year is no different. Those beetles love to munch on plants in our gardens.

They also feast soybeans, silks of corn, and other plants. The beetles share the wealth, when they find something they like to eat. They release a chemical that attracts other beetles.

Laura Iles suggests using pesticides on the beetles, but be careful.

"You wanna be cautious in your garden,” she said. “If anything is blooming to read those labels carefully because you really can't use an insecticides that would just work against the Japanese beetles and not potential harms the beneficial bees and the butterflies and things like that."

Iles hoped the cold winter would kill off some beetles, but that didn’t happen.

"I was really hopeful that the cold might have reduced population over the winter with the polar vortex but it did not seem to,” she said. “I suggest that we had enough snow cover that the soil temperatures did not get cold enough."

Iles says traps don't work because it attracts more beetles to the area than it can hold.

The beetles will stay around until the end of summer. They are not harmful to humans

