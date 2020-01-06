January’s high temperatures: 40s happen more than 10s

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first several days of January have been relatively mild with high temperatures above 30 degrees each day. We’re almost halfway to the average number of January days that warm! The more detailed high temperature breakdown looks like this.
Cedar Rapids
Colder than 10 degrees: 2.8 days (most: 13 days in 1912)
10s: 3.7 days
20s: 8.8 days
30s: 10.7 days
40s and warmer: 5.0 days (most: 22 days in 1933)
Dubuque
Colder than 10 degrees: 2.6 days (most: 14 days in 1912)
10s: 4.6 days
20s: 9.9 days
30s: 10.5 days
40s and warmer: 3.4 days (most: 22 days in 1933)
Iowa City
Colder than 10 degrees: 1.1 days (most: 12 days in 1912)
10s: 3.2 days
20s: 7.4 days
30s: 11.5 days
40s and warmer: 7.5 days (most: 23 days in 1933)
Waterloo
Colder than 10 degrees: 3.1 days (most: 13 days in 1978 and 1979)
10s: 4.5 days
20s: 8.7 days
30s: 10.4 days
40s and warmer: 4.2 days (most: 21 days in 1933)