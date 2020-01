Emily Armstrong, a senior at Alburnett High School, is January's Student of the Month.

Those who nominated her called her a compassionate helper and a friend to anyone. She is a member of the national honor society with a 3.9 GPA and is a member of the varsity volleyball team.

