Arrest made in Dubuque attempted murder case from May 2019

Dubuque Police arrested a 17-year-old for attempted murder after a shots fired incident from last spring.

Emmanuel Fountain Jr. is charged as an adult with attempted murder. Officers arrested him on Friday for that charge.

Police say the shots fired incident happened on May 13, 2019, just before 7 p.m. in the alley between 18th and 19th streets.

According to criminal complaints, Fountain along with his brother, Jamar Little, were in a car that drove through the alley past the victim. The car then parked in the 1800 block of White Street, and the two got out of the vehicle and made their way back toward the victim.

The complaints show both Fountain and Little ran at the victim and fired three shots at the victim.

The victim ran away and was not hurt.

The complaint says as Fountain and Little returned to the car, traffic cameras show Little concealing a handgun in his pants. The car then left the scene.

Officers found the car near an apartment at 2017 University Avenue a short time later. They executed a search warrant and found a Browning 22 Long Rifle Buck Mark pistol. The complaints show ammunition found at the apartment matched casings found at the scene.

Emmanuel had his initial appearance in court on Friday. His bond is set at $75,000 cash and he's ordered to stay away from the victim.

Officers arrested Little in May. His sentencing was in October, where he took a plea deal. Prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge and Little pleaded guilty to going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. A judge sentenced him to probation and gave him a deferred judgment.

Along with that, the driver of the car is their mother, Sheonta Fountain. Criminal complaints indicate she eventually told police she drove the vehicle away from the scene but denied knowing what happened in the alley. She's charged with accessory after the fact and her jury trial is set for later this month on February 24.

A mugshot for Emmanuel Fountain was not immediately available.