January 2020 climate review: warmer but snowier than normal

It does happen: even though last month’s average temperature was several degrees above normal, snowfall also was above normal. Here’s the rundown:

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 58 on the 9th

Coldest low: -8 on the 21st

Average high temperature: 30.2 degrees, 2.0 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 16.8 degrees, 5.9 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 23.5 degrees, 4.0 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 1.70”, 0.78” above normal

Snowfall: 14.1”, 6.1” above normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 54 on the 9th

Coldest low: -3 on the 19th

Average high temperature: 30.4 degrees, 3.7 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 17.7 degrees, 6.5 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 24.1 degrees, 5.1 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 1.79”, 0.62” above normal

Snowfall: 12.9”, 2.9” above normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 60 on the 9th

Coldest low: -2 on the 21st

Average high temperature: 33.8 degrees, 3.8 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 20.9 degrees, 6.6 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 27.3 degrees, 5.2 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 1.73”, 0.81” above normal

Snowfall: 7.0”, 0.5” below normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 56 on the 9th

Coldest low: -10 on the 21st

Average high temperature: 30.7 degrees, 3.3 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 15.6 degrees, 6.1 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 23.1 degrees, 4.6 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 1.38”, 0.55” above normal

Snowfall: 14.5”, 6.3” above normal