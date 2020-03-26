Janesville Fire Rescue: 'we no longer trust the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department for firefighter safety'

The members of Janesville Fire Rescue said it is stopping a mutual aid agreement with the City of Cedar Falls Public Safety Department over firefighter safety.

A post on the City of Janesville's Facebook page from the Fire Rescue team says it has seen how the integrity of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department has been 'compromised.'

"The Cedar Falls public has been misled to believe the responding mutual aid fire departments are only hauling water and this statement is very untrue," the post reads. "Janesville and other responding departments have been involved in every aspect of fire ground operations."

Over the last few years, Janesville Fire Rescue has helped the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department 15 times. In the same time period, Cedar Falls has helped Janesville only twice.

In addition, Janesville Fire Rescue said it does not "trust the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department with our firefighters' safety."

In the post, Fire Rescue said it follows a "2-in-2-out" strategy.

"If 2 firefighters enter a burning structure as a team another fully equipped and ready 2 firefighter team must be staged as back up," the post said.

While helping Cedar Falls on a call, Janesville Fire Rescue said its crews have been sent into a burning structure with no backup.

Fire Rescue also said it has had a firefighter hurt on a mutual aid call for Cedar Falls "which Janesville taxpayers had to pay for."

Cedar Falls has not responded to the post.

Read the post in its entirety below: