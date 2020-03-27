Jails changing their operations to practice social distancing & limit the spread of COVID-19

Jails are changing their operations to create more distance between inmates and even reduce the number of people in custody.

The doors were closed to the public on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Jail in Iowa City. County leaders ordered all county buildings closed to the public due to the threat of the novel coronavirus. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

In Johnson County there are 28 inmates at the jail, that's down from about 35 last week. Deputies are arresting fewer people and sometimes citing people instead.

Brad Kunkle with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said, "Social distancing is hard in a jail to begin with particularly our jail because it's old and has been overcrowded for a long time."

For people who are booked in the jail they are screened for symptoms of the new coronavirus.

One person so far has shown symptoms and was tested and it was negative. The state's parameters for who gets tested through the state lab does include those who live in congregate settings and have a fever or respiratory illness.