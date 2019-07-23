Jailed man who tried to hire hitman sentenced to more jail time

An eastern Iowa man who had attempted to hire a hitman while incarcerated has been sentenced to additional jail time.

Jason Harriman, 45, was convicted on January 29, 2019, by a jury on two counts of murder-for-hire. He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, which will run consecutively to his current 15-year sentence for unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition. He will also face three years of supervised release after his jail terms.

Prosecutors proved that Harriman made phone calls and sent multiple emails while in federal prison in Arkansas. He believed he was hiring a contract killer who was actually an undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm, and Explosives.

The undercover agent met with Harriman in the prison and he signed a contract to commission the killing of two northeast Iowa residents. Officials believed that the targets were Harriman's ex-wife and her new boyfriend.

The contract called for a payment of $21,000 on top of a 1969 Dodge Charger that Harriman had already given the agent. He also asked for the undercover agent to document the killings in photos or video so that he could see it after he was released from prison.

Harriman is being held in United States Marshal's custody.