Jackson County's new hospital to open by the end of 2020

By the end of the year Jackson County, Iowa, will have a new hospital.

WQAD reports the Jackson County Regional Medical Center in Maquoketa is about 100 years old.

In about a year, it'll be empty.

Now, it's up to the community to decide what to do with the empty space.

A public meeting was held to explore ideas about what the building's future holds. Some ideas included turning it into housing, a recreational facility, a shopping center or green space.

The hospital's president said no options are off the table.