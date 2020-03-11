Jackson County's new hospital to open by the end of 2020

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (WQAD) - By the end of the year Jackson County, Iowa, will have a new hospital.
WQAD reports the Jackson County Regional Medical Center in Maquoketa is about 100 years old.
In about a year, it'll be empty.
Now, it's up to the community to decide what to do with the empty space.
A public meeting was held to explore ideas about what the building's future holds. Some ideas included turning it into housing, a recreational facility, a shopping center or green space.
The hospital's president said no options are off the table.