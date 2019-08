In Jackson County, a vote for a new jail fell just short of moving forward.

A new jail in Maquoketa needed 60% support yesterday to pass. It fell short. About 58% voted for the $6.5 million project.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the county has long outgrown its 11-bed facility.

The county often has to house inmates in nearby county jails, and there's also wait-list for people to serve time. The new facility would have had 28 beds.