Jackson County official disappointed with outcome of election

Voters have once again rejected a plan to build a new jail in Jackson County.

The county was asking for $6.5 million to build a 28-bed facility. Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder says the county has long outgrown its current jail.

Schroeder says he's disappointed with the outcome, and he's not sure what's next for the county. A state jail inspector has told the sheriff's office to build a new jail, or risk being shut down.

The current jail only has 11 beds. Schroeder says he often has to house inmates in other counties, which can be costly to taxpayers. There's also a waiting list to serve time in jail.

Schroeder expects he and the Sheriff will meet with the Board of Supervisors to decide if they should hold another vote and when. He wants the people of Jackson County to know costs will likely build-up without a new jail.

"People have to realize that it's going to affect your taxes either way. You know we can build a jail and keep the jobs in Jackson County and spend the money in Jackson County, or we can house them out of county," he said.

He says the state jail inspector is aware of the outcome, but he isn't sure what the state's next steps will be either.

The county had also received a $300,000 donation from a local family to go toward building the new jail. Schroeder says that money will now go back to the family.