Jackie Kennon named co-anchor for KCRG-TV9 morning newscasts

The KCRG-TV9 morning team welcomes Jackie Kennon to the co-anchor chair.

An Iowa native, Kennon began her new role Tuesday, joining Nicole Agee and meteorologist Kaj O’Mara as part of the weekday morning team for the First News, Early Morning News and Morning News.

Kennon is no stranger to viewers and is on her second stint in the KCRG-TV9 newsroom. She interned at the station while earning her degree at Wartburg College and returned last June to co-anchor the weekend evening newscasts.

This sixth-generation Iowan was raised on a farm near Luana and attended school in Postville.

Prior to her return to KCRG-TV9, Kennon reported and anchored at KTVO-TV which serves viewers in Ottumwa and Kirksville, Missouri.

“I am happy to be back in Iowa, working with the community I’ve grown up with,” Kennon said.

