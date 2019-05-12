JDRF's One Walk raises more than $430,000

An eastern Iowa organization now has hundreds of thousands of more dollars to help researchers come up with breakthroughs for juvenile diabetes.

It's all thanks to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or JDRF's One Walk. Thousands of people hit the streets of the NewBo - Czech Village area Saturday morning. The walk raises money and awareness for Type-1 diabetes.

"Every single time during the day that you refresh that browser, and it goes up by $1,000 or $2,500, and it just gets closer to that half a million dollar goal. It's really incredible to see those numbers and know we're funding that much more for the cure," McKenzie Robinson, JDRF Eastern Iowa Development Manager, said.

This year's walk is already getting close to that, raising $431,603 so far. Anyone interested in donating can click the link on the side of this article.