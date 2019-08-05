J.D. Scholten challenges Rep. Steve King for 4th District seat

Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King has a new challenger his seat.

Democrat and former baseball player J.D. Scholten launched his campaign for the 4th District Monday morning. He released a video for his announcement.

He's set to host a kick-off rally in his hometown of Sioux City Monday night.

“Too many Iowan families feel like they’re getting kicked in the dirt, suffering from an economy and a government that just doesn’t have their interests at heart," he said. "We need a system that works for all people — not just special interests and those who are lucky enough to be at the top. That’s exactly why we’re in this fight: to fix our healthcare system, fight for an economy for all, and secure our democracy. The 4th district deserves a voice in Washington that understands these issues and will fight day in and day out to revitalize our rural communities.”

King beat Scholten last year in one of the narrowest margins of victory in any of King's re-election bids.




