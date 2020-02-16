Ivanka Trump lauds Saudi, UAE on women's rights reforms

Ivanka Trump has praised Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and a handful of other Mideast countries for embarking on "significant reforms" to advance women's rights at a gathering of women entrepreneurs and regional leaders in Dubai.

The U.S. president's daughter delivered the keynote address at two-day Global Women's Forum at an opulent resort overlooking the Persian Gulf coastline. The 38-year-old former businesswoman has positioned herself as an Oval Office confidante while spearheading initiatives that broadly back women's empowerment.

Her husband, Jared Kushner, has become a top adviser on U.S. Mideast policy. Trump also touted what she said was the progress of women in the United States.