'It's unpredictable:' Police preparing for another season of Hawkeye football

One day away from the Hawkeyes kicking off their season at Kinnick Stadium, area police officers are preparing to keep people safe, both at the game and for those that may tailgate outside of it.

The Iowa City area will soon be swarmed with Hawkeye fans, and maybe a slight garnish of Miami University fans taking the trip from Ohio, too. For the city and its neighbors, that means a heavier police presence both at the game around it.

For many in eastern Iowa, the surroundings of Kinnick Stadium on a Saturday is not an unfamiliar sight- when football returns to Kinnick, people will celebrate outside of it. How those tailgates go, however, is hard for some to describe.

"I guess I would say it's unpredictable," said Sgt. Derek Frank of the Iowa City Police Department. "The only thing that we can count on is the fact that there's going to be a lot more people in town than normal."

With the increased number of people, area police officers have changed how they respond. Sgt. Frank said Iowa City police will roughly have about 50-percent more officers on the clock on game days.

Even smaller departments like in University Heights are changing the way they operate.

"[In the past] they've increased their officer presence, they've required all their full-time officers to work, and as many of their part-timers that were available to work, and they policed their own little island," said Chief Troy Kelsay of the University Heights Police Department.

But the strategy of officers focusing on their city limits is not the case anymore on game days. All area officers are connected year-round, making communication on game days easier in case of an issue.

"We will provide some of our officers to work jointly with their officers to go on to their [tactical] teams or strike teams, however, they are labeling them," Chief Kelsay said.

Sgt. Frank said that the constant flow of communication between departments year-round pays off during game days.

"We work really well with all of the departments around here, not just on football games, but throughout the year," Sgt. Frank said. "Doing that throughout the year, makes it easier to do when we need to on football games."

But police say even as they increase the number of officers, it is not an effort to send people to jail. Both departments say they would prefer to keep arrest numbers low to keep officers on the street.

"We're not the fun-haters," Chief Kelsay said. "We don't want to shut everything down, that isn't our goal. We just want to make sure that it's safe."

"Enjoy yourself," Sgt. Frank said. "We know people are going to get out there and be drinking alcohol. Do it in moderation and look out for each other."