It's still summer

Monday got off to a foggy start. It does not look like that will be the case on Tuesday. A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected tonight as lows stay in the middle 60s. Warm and muggy are the weather words for the remainder of the week. Through Wednesday, highs climb into the middle 80s with dew points once again near 70. The muggy meter stays in the oppressive category, especially for the middle of September. Shower and storm chances enter the weather forecast as early as Wednesday with the best chance holding out for the start of the weekend. Have a great night!

(Image: Randy Dircks/KCRG)