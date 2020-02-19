Animal organization upset after someone steals its photos for fake fundraiser

Tracy Belle doesn’t know exactly how many animals she has taken in at Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary in Buchanan County.

Precious the dog poses for a photo at Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary in Buchanan County on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)

“Oh, I could easily say probably over a thousand,” Belle said.

In 25 years as a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, she’s helped all sorts of species, from cats and dogs to bald eagles and bobcats. But something she saw last week on Facebook is totally new territory for her.

“This is a first,” Belle said.

A supporter of Wildthunder alerted Belle last Friday that someone had taken photos off the organization’s Facebook page of the animals they’ve cared for and stole them for a fake fundraiser on the same social media website.

Belle says that person fabricated stories about the animals themselves, like that Precious, a three-legged dog currently in Wildthunder’s care, ate her own leg.

“That raised $4,000 within a few days, and like I said, we’re barely able to raise $400 for our next surgery,” Belle said.

That person even ripped off a photo of Belle herself working with another volunteer, reportedly raising close to $14,000 in total across multiple fundraisers, which Belle said mainly featured the stolen Wildthunder photos.

“It’s devastating to us,” Belle said.

Belle said getting the donations they need to stay afloat is already a constant struggle. The organization, which gained nonprofit status in 2016, primarily cares for animals with missing limbs and other serious medical concerns.

“How to make sure that we can heat this place, that we can provide food, cat litter, shots, medical care,” Belle said.

Now she’s worried this will discourage people from donating online, especially to Wildthunder’s own Facebook fundraisers.

“To the person who did this, I don’t have many words,” Belle said.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed there's an investigation into this incident, but wouldn't go into detail.