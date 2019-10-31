It’s a Halloween miracle: My Chemical Romance announces reunion show

Emo icons My Chemical Romance added a nice Halloween treat for fans by announcing a long-rumored reunion gig for December.

The band launched an Instagram account on Thursday with an image with the words “return” and “Friday, December 20th, 2019, Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles, Ca."

Back in June, Joe Jonas appeared to foreshadow the band’s reunion during an interview with the UK’s KISS FM.

“I’ve got some dirt,” the pop star said. “My Chemical Romance were apparently rehearsing next to us in New York recently, which — I thought they broke up, so … that’s the gossip!”

My Chemical Romance’s sound is a mix of alternative, punk rock and pop. They released their debut album in 2002, but really made a splash on the music scene in 2004 with the platinum-selling “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.” It featured the Top 40 hit “Helena.”

This will be the band’s first concert since 2012. The band broke up a year later.

They've released four albums together.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

