It’ll soon be time to start thinking about frost

October is about to get here, so this is the time of year we start looking for the first frost. In an average year, this occurs near the end of September into early October. With the cooldown late next week, we can’t discount a few pockets of frost developing. As is often the case with these early ones, sheltered valleys in northern Iowa have a better chance of getting frost compared to other places.

A frost and hard freeze are different, though. Frost can happen with a temperature near 36 degrees and may damage sensitive plants. A hard (or killing) freeze is common when the temperature falls to 28 degrees or colder for at least four hours. Not only does that damage leaves, but the vascular system of the plant.

We don’t expect temperatures to come even close to a hard freeze at the end of next week.