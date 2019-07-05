Isolated storms remain possible into Saturday

As we've seen recently, a chance of storms doesn't guarantee one will happen in your neighborhood - and that'll be the case going into the weekend. Isolated showers and storms are possible overnight into the day Saturday, and whatever does pop will produce localized downpours and perhaps a brief gusty wind. Otherwise, our sky is partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 80s with quite a bit of mugginess again.

Sunday looks like a nice day overall with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the lower 80s. It'll be a little bit less humid, too. Monday is another dry day with highs in the lower 80s. Plan on the potential for some rain and storms again Tuesday and Wednesday, then a drier end to the week, with highs remaining in the 80s.