Isolated storms possible today

Today will feel a little more like the season as a push of higher humidity arrives into eastern Iowa this afternoon. Along with that will come an opportunity for a quick shower or storm. This risk continues to look very isolated at this time. Plan on highs well into the 80s along with a breezy southwest wind.

This front will be quick to exit and another comfortable night in the 50s is likely.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, dry weather is still on track though you'll notice more clouds in the sky as the day goes on.

This weekend, an opportunity for scattered light showers still presents itself, mainly on Saturday. Overall amounts look very low and should stay under a quarter inch in all areas. There may feasibly be a few lingering showers around gametime at Kinnick, which is something to be mindful of.

Overall, Labor Day weekend continues to look below normal temperature-wise.