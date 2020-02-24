Isolated showers south today, some snow tomorrow

Plan on a mainly quiet day with clouds building. Highs will generally be in the low-mid 40s and we can't discount a few rain showers south of I-80 as low pressure very slowly passes by to the south. A second system will arrive from the northwest tomorrow which should cause additional snow showers to develop through the day.

At this time, no heavy snow is anticipated through much of our area with little to no snow over the northwest and only an inch or two over our central and northeast zones by the time it exits Wednesday morning.

Locations well south of I-80 remain the question with the potential for 3 to 6 inches there, though the high end of that range may very well be over extreme southeast Iowa or even western Illinois.

Wind will increase behind the system as well, bringing some colder temperatures for the rest of the week.