Isolated showers possible tonight, dry Sunday

A few isolated showers and storms are still possible through the evening hours. Rain chances diminish after 10pm tonight, with clouds clearing throughout the overnight night. Lows drop into the low 50s.

High pressure builds in for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week, keeping dry conditions in the forecast. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs Sunday and Monday in the low 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine both days.

Another unsettled weather pattern moves in starting Tuesday and keeps rain chances in the forecast through Friday.