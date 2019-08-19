Isolated showers possible over our south half this morning

Clouds are gathering over the southern half of the state this morning as high humidity stays put and a weak front remains stalled.

Areas along and south of Highway 30 may see an isolated shower pop up this morning. If you do, it'll be light and brief, then move east and away from you. After this, clouds will decrease somewhat, leading to partly to mostly sunny sky and highs into the 80s.

Tonight, that same boundary will be a factor in where the heavier rain could set up with a storm complex anticipated after 1 or 2 in the morning. It's possible much of the heaviest rain may hit central Iowa, but the chance here is at least warranted through about mid-morning Tuesday.