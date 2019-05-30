Isolated showers end Thursday evening, warmer weather Friday

Isolated showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms will die down Thursday evening. Before they go away, they could produce funnel clouds or a brief tornado, and a very localized heavy downpour is also possible. The sky then turns mostly clear overnight as lows fall into the 50s.

Friday afternoon will be warm and a little breezy at times with a partly cloudy sky.

Friday is going to be a warmer day and still be somewhat humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s. There'll be a bit of a breeze in the afternoon. Clouds increase Friday night, and we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will be dry and pleasant with highs in the lower 70s. A few showers are possible again toward the middle of next week, but at this time they don't look like they'll be heavy.