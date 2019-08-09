CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- We continue to watch a storm complex moving southeast from the Plains. As it moves to the southeast it appears strong enough to bring some showers later in the morning and afternoon. Sunday appears to be dry, but looks more humid. A much better chance for rain develops on Monday, followed by a brief cool down. Have a great day and a safe weekend.
Isolated rain chance remains
