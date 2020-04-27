Isolated morning showers, then a breezy day ahead

Plan on a few showers to move across eastern Iowa this morning. Overall amounts will be very light, if you see a shower at all.

Look for the wind to increase this afternoon which should boost highs into the 70s in all areas. The warmest air will be found over the northwest zone with upper 70s likely for daytime highs.

Going into tonight, our weather stays mainly dry.

Tomorrow, the focus is on a totally separate system which will bring additional storm chances to the area. There is a risk of severe storms in the area tomorrow, especially in the afternoon and evening. It'll be something worth watching with temperatures, dew points and front position all key to where the higher threat may materialize. Plan on a cooler Wednesday with lingering showers and very windy conditions.

For the rest of the week, the weather stays mainly quiet, though it'll still stay breezy into Thursday.

