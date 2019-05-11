Isolated morning rain possible, otherwise mostly cloudy

A handful of showers may occur this morning, especially over the southern half of eastern Iowa. Should you receive rain, amounts will remain light and generally under a tenth of an inch. Highs will be impacted by this despite the milder morning start. Look for afternoon highs to struggle to get out of the 50s.

For Mother's Day, the same general story applies with the isolated nature of the showers, though the farther west the better the rain chance will be. The rain chance will be highest over central Iowa tomorrow.

Next week, mainly dry weather is still anticipated with highs around normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.