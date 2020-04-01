Isolated early showers possible, otherwise another nice one

A warm front will be pushing across eastern Iowa today. While the moisture is limited, a handful of showers may occur with the passage of this front during the morning with the highest chance occurring the farther northwest you go.

Today will be yet another scenario where we probably won't hit our highs for the day until about 6pm. Plan on lower 50s northeast to upper 50s southwest, which is around average for April 1st.

Tomorrow, we'll be warmer in all areas with highs pushing into the 60s.

Tomorrow night, a few areas of showers may occur but it's not until Friday where widespread rain is still expected. At this time, rain amounts should average around a quarter-inch with isolated higher amounts.

Plan on a nice weekend overall with highs in the 50s on Saturday and lower 60s Sunday.

Next week may be a bit busier with thunderstorm chances alongside some warmer air into the 60s.

