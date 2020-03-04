Isolated rain and lots of wind ahead

Yet another weak system drifts across the state tonight. This could bring a few isolated sprinkles, especially across northern Iowa. Look for the wind to once again increase with a WNW direction change. The sustained wind is likely between 15-30 mph as gusts reach 45 mph. Look for a slightly cooler Friday followed by a much warmer pattern for the weekend. Highs rise into the 60s with breezy conditions expected. Have a great night!