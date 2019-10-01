Is pork good for you? Here's what you need to know

Many people are confused about whether pork is healthy or not. Registered dietitian Christy Frese, will share what shoppers should know about pork.

HEALTH BENEFITS

• According to the National Pork Board, the pork that's available today is 16 percent leaner and 27 percent lower in saturated fat than it was 25-plus years ago.

• A 3-ounce serving of pork tenderloin has about 24 grams of protein and as few as 122 calories.

• Pork is one of the best food sources for the B vitamin thiamin, which helps metabolize carbohydrates, protein and fat.

• The American Heart Association has certified pork tenderloin and pork sirloin as heart-healthy foods.

CUBAN PORK TENDERLOIN (SERVES 6)

All you need:

1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin, trimmed

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup fresh grapefruit juice

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

All you do:

1. Using a thin knife, trim silver skin from tenderloin. Mix orange juice, grapefruit juice, cilantro, cumin, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper flakes in a gallon-size zippered plastic bag. Add pork; close and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours.

2. Prepare outdoor grill for direct medium-hot grilling. For a gas grill, preheat grill on high. Adjust temperature to 400°F. For a charcoal grill, build fire and let burn until coals are covered with white ash. Spread coals and let burn for 15 to 20 minutes.

3. Lightly oil cooking grate. Remove pork from marinade, drain briefly, but do not scrape off solids. Place on grill and cover grill. Cook, turning occasionally, until browned and instant-read thermometer inserted in center of pork reads 145°F, about 20 to 27 minutes. Transfer to carving board and let stand 3 to 5 minutes. Cut on slight diagonal and serve over your favorite rice and black bean salad.

Nutrition facts per serving: 140 calories, 24g protein, 3g fat, 1g saturated fat, 220mg sodium, 75mg cholesterol, 3g carbohydrate

Christy Frese represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert working throughout the community to promote healthy eating and nutrition. Christy is a Registered Dietitian and member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.