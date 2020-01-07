Iran state TV: Tehran fires at Iraqi base housing US troops

Iran state TV says Tehran has launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general.

(Image: MGN)

State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

A US official confirms to ABC News that ballistic missiles have been fired from inside Iran at multiple US military facilities inside Iraq. The facilities include Erbil in northern Iraq and Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq, the official said.

State TV said the operation’s name is “Martyr Soleimani.” It said the Guard’s aerospace division that controls Iran’s missile program launched the attack.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned the U.S. and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq. The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. The Guard also threatened Israel.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says the White House is aware of the reports.

There was no immediate information available about potential casualties.